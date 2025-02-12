JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CEO Sells $652,875.75 in Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 17,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $652,875.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,866,809 shares in the company, valued at $178,757,894.57. This represents a 0.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ben Haim Shlomi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 7th, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 17,775 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $560,445.75.

On Friday, December 6th, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 34,652 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $1,084,607.60.

On Monday, December 2nd, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 20,443 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $625,555.80.

JFrog Price Performance

Shares of FROG opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -67.83 and a beta of 0.97. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $48.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on JFrog from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on JFrog from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on JFrog from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on JFrog from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JFrog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of JFrog by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of JFrog by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of JFrog by 1.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of JFrog by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of JFrog by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

