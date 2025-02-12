Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 8,694 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3,477.8% in the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $88,000.

DFIV stock opened at $38.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.77. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $33.22 and a 1-year high of $38.51.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

