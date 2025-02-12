Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $2.30 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vicus Capital bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,355,000. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,099,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 135,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 15,899 shares during the period. Quantitative Strategies Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Quantitative Strategies Inc. now owns 89,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,489,000.

FNCL opened at $73.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $54.05 and a 12-month high of $74.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.78 and a 200-day moving average of $67.08.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

