SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) CEO Qichao Hu Sells 194,459 Shares

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) CEO Qichao Hu sold 194,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $227,517.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,781,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,669.73. The trade was a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SES AI Trading Down 6.5 %

NYSE SES opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $391.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.28. SES AI Co. has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $2.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SES AI

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SES AI by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,847,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,186,000 after buying an additional 608,676 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SES AI by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,094,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 83,607 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SES AI by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,162,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 46,778 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SES AI by 204.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 122,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in SES AI by 281.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 171,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 126,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

SES AI Company Profile

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

