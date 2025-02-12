Stephens Inc. AR Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped June ETF (BATS:JNEU)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its position in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped June ETF (BATS:JNEU – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,758 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped June ETF were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped June ETF Price Performance

BATS:JNEU opened at $27.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.02.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped June ETF alerts:

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped June ETF (BATS:JNEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped June ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped June ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.