Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,121 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 833.3% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 176.2% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Atmos Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFG stock opened at $102.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.