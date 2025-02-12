Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,057 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 55.2% during the third quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day moving average is $22.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0674 per share. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

