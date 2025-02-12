Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 279 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 34.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 237.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the third quarter worth $445,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 2.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the third quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J Paul Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,717,709.74. This represents a 3.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark R. Nesselroad sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $234,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,387,203.84. This trade represents a 14.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on UBSI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $38.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.37. United Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $44.43.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 7.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

