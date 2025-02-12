Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Shares Down 10% – Here’s What Happened

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report) traded down 10% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 901,434,063 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 274% from the average session volume of 241,082,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Oracle Power Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 5.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.02.

About Oracle Power

Oracle is an international project developer in the natural resources and energy sectors. Led by a team with extensive experience in major project development and robust relationships with industry giants, Oracle is building a portfolio of projects selected for their prospects in sectors with high global demand and aligned with worldwide economic and environmental trends.

Further Reading

