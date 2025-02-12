Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Stock Position Raised by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 133,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,375 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Vivid Seats were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 11,655 shares in the last quarter. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on SEAT shares. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Vivid Seats from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Benchmark lowered their price target on Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vivid Seats has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Vivid Seats Stock Performance

Shares of SEAT stock opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $6.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.06.

Vivid Seats Profile

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

