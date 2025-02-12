Principle Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 405 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the second quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 13.0% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 7,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Unilever by 7.0% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Unilever by 8.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 295,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,204,000 after purchasing an additional 23,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

UL opened at $58.86 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.46 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.40.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

