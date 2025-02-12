United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in United Parcel Service by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 108,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,793,000 after purchasing an additional 30,815 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2,441.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,972,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $166.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.73.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.3 %

UPS stock opened at $114.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $158.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.16. The firm has a market cap of $97.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 96.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total transaction of $1,015,025.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,249,229.86. The trade was a 13.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.