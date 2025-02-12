Reliance (RS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.74 per share and revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Reliance Price Performance
Shares of Reliance stock opened at $290.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.17. Reliance has a twelve month low of $256.98 and a twelve month high of $342.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.31.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 3,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $1,260,618.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,569,396.30. This represents a 4.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on Reliance
Reliance Company Profile
Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Reliance
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- META Stock: Insider Selling Ramps Up—What It Means for Investors
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 3 Chip Stocks Still Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- What is a Special Dividend?
- U.S. Steel: Will Trump-Backed Nippon Investment Drive Upside?
Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.