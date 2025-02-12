Retail Stocks To Watch Now – February 10th

Tesla, Amazon.com, Apple, Microsoft, Alibaba Group, Uber Technologies, and McDonald’s are the seven Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate in the retail sector, which involves the sale of goods and services directly to consumers. Investing in retail stocks provides investors with the opportunity to profit from the performance of these companies as they strive to attract customers, generate revenue, and maintain profitability in a competitive market environment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded down $4.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $357.02. The company had a trading volume of 50,827,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,706,398. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $408.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.55. Tesla has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $3.83 on Monday, reaching $232.98. 21,605,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,301,906. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.93 and a 200-day moving average of $200.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $228.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,628,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,495,605. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apple has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $260.10.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Shares of MSFT stock traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $412.21. 8,118,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,007,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $431.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $423.41. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $385.58 and a 12-month high of $468.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $6.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $109.73. The company had a trading volume of 27,627,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,467,727. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.79. The stock has a market cap of $261.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $68.36 and a 52-week high of $117.82.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

NYSE UBER traded up $4.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,709,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,712,168. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.17. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $165.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39.

McDonald’s (MCD)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

NYSE:MCD traded up $14.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $308.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,194,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,080. The stock has a market cap of $221.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.74. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $317.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.16.

