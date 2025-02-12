Industrial Stocks Worth Watching – February 10th

Tesla, Broadcom, and Thermo Fisher Scientific are the three Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks refer to the shares of companies engaged in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of products and services related to goods production. These companies generally operate in sectors such as manufacturing, construction, engineering, and transportation, and their stock performance is closely tied to the overall health of the economy and industrial activity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $359.66. The stock had a trading volume of 45,964,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,490,695. Tesla has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 176.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Broadcom stock traded up $10.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $235.19. 10,716,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,575,662. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.56. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

NYSE:TMO traded down $19.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $551.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,577,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,139. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $547.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $572.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $493.30 and a twelve month high of $627.88. The stock has a market cap of $211.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77.

