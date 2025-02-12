Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Takes Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 424.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OZK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bank OZK from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Bank OZK in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank OZK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

OZK opened at $53.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.05. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $37.43 and a 1 year high of $53.64.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $412.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Bank OZK’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 27.36%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

