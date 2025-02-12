Focus Financial Network Inc. Raises Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 199.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,408 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNDX. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 40.8% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 526.5% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 440,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,538 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.88. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.78 and a fifty-two week high of $25.17.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

