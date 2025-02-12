Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 21,622 Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Down 0.5 %

Taitron Components Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:TAIT opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. Taitron Components Incorporated has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $3.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Taitron Components’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

See Also

