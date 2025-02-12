Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 519,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,681,000 after purchasing an additional 68,775 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 235,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,118,000 after buying an additional 23,442 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 178,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,676,000 after buying an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 170,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,125,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $69.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.58 and a 200-day moving average of $70.13. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $64.72 and a 52-week high of $74.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

