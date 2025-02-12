Stephens Inc. AR Buys Shares of 115,921 AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Nov ETF (BATS:NVBU)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Nov ETF (BATS:NVBU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 115,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Nov ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Nov ETF stock opened at $26.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.99.

