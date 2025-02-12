Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 2,242 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VPL. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the third quarter worth $87,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 166,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,750,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,023,000 after buying an additional 161,415 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,796,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $73.51 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $67.57 and a 52-week high of $79.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

