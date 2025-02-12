Golden State Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 391.8% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 76,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,921,000 after buying an additional 61,071 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 150,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,599,000 after acquiring an additional 93,569 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth $635,000. Nepsis Inc. bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,625,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 254.7% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 30,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,756,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SMCI. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Cfra upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Northland Capmk upgraded Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.07.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 9.5 %

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $38.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.52. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $122.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.30.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

