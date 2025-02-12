Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target to $195.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $198.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $233.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.82.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

INSP opened at $183.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.18 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.98. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $123.00 and a twelve month high of $257.40.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 5.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Inspire Medical Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 885.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1,158.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 559.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.