Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 2,064.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWY. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,927,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,287,000 after acquiring an additional 220,129 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 913,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,408,000 after purchasing an additional 184,207 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 371,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,746,000 after purchasing an additional 94,873 shares in the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,680,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 345,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,121,000 after purchasing an additional 195,857 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWY opened at $55.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a one year low of $50.74 and a one year high of $69.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.22.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

