Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Lowers Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lessened its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TCP Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 17,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 7,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $54.69 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $37.53 and a fifty-two week high of $54.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.60.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

