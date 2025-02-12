Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Sells 5,031 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lessened its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,031 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Roblox were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Roblox by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in Roblox by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Roblox by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Roblox by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of RBLX opened at $66.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.11. The stock has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.74 and a beta of 1.46. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $75.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 795.19% and a negative net margin of 25.97%. On average, analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 138,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $9,923,309.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,260,537.62. This represents a 51.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $1,581,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,525,698.29. This trade represents a 7.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,306,335 shares of company stock worth $77,348,316. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RBLX shares. HSBC started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Moffett Nathanson cut Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark increased their target price on Roblox from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Roblox from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Roblox

About Roblox

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.