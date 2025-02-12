Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Z has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $86.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.82 and a 200-day moving average of $68.06. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $38.45 and a 52-week high of $89.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jun Choo sold 10,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $751,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,618,563. This trade represents a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total value of $136,987.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,443,782.76. This trade represents a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,730 shares of company stock worth $10,896,034 over the last ninety days. 23.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 400.0% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 7,410.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

