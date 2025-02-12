Weave Communications (WEAV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Weave Communications Stock Down 0.8 %

Weave Communications stock opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -43.24 and a beta of 1.91. Weave Communications has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $17.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Get Weave Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on WEAV shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Weave Communications from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Weave Communications from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Weave Communications from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weave Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weave Communications news, Director Blake G. Modersitzki sold 17,255 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $243,985.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 279,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,945,060. The trade was a 5.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Branden Neish sold 7,111 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $113,420.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 512,122 shares in the company, valued at $8,168,345.90. This represents a 1.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,072,507 shares of company stock valued at $16,387,138. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

About Weave Communications

(Get Free Report)

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.