TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on TTM Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $26.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.85 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.92. TTM Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $30.41.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TTM Technologies news, EVP Douglas L. Soder sold 19,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $475,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,950. The trade was a 9.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Jankowsky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $121,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,264.79. This trade represents a 8.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,261 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,417. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,437,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,491,000 after buying an additional 30,738 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,394,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,453,000 after acquiring an additional 18,027 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 41.7% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,804,000 after acquiring an additional 367,608 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,072,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,535,000 after acquiring an additional 321,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $18,600,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

