Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Acquires 5,780 Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,141,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 16,850 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 98,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 65.5% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 30,348 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFXF opened at $17.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.77. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51.

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

