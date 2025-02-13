C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Acquires New Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,504,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $607,335,000 after acquiring an additional 376,665 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Autoliv by 8.7% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,567,281 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $239,707,000 after purchasing an additional 205,241 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Autoliv by 10.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 987,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $92,221,000 after purchasing an additional 95,888 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Autoliv by 21.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 910,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,008,000 after purchasing an additional 159,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 0.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,530,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALV stock opened at $92.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.51 and a 52-week high of $129.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.54.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.21. Autoliv had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 6.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALV shares. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Daiwa America raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.23.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

