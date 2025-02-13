47,266 Shares in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Acquired by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 47,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,949,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 8.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,116,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,542,000 after purchasing an additional 969,006 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,016,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,472,000 after buying an additional 429,863 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,295,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,830,000 after buying an additional 21,607 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,358,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,668,000 after buying an additional 175,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,399,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,556,000 after acquiring an additional 16,257 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHD. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.82 per share, for a total transaction of $117,502.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,584.10. This trade represents a 78.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 45,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $5,062,012.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,361.75. This represents a 81.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,422 shares of company stock valued at $11,424,351. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 1.0 %

CHD stock opened at $105.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.45. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.09 and a 12 month high of $113.50. The company has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.59.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 20.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.68%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

