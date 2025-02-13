C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Acquires New Shares in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 19,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWL. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IWL opened at $149.35 on Thursday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52 week low of $119.93 and a 52 week high of $150.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

