34,181 Shares in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Purchased by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BC. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth $368,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 240,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,128,000 after buying an additional 77,340 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,487,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,705,000 after buying an additional 102,780 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,907,000 after buying an additional 52,024 shares during the period. Finally, Markel Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $28,426.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,949.65. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brunswick Price Performance

NYSE BC opened at $64.15 on Thursday. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $62.64 and a one year high of $96.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.98 and a 200 day moving average of $75.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Brunswick had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Brunswick from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Brunswick from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on Brunswick

Brunswick Profile

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.