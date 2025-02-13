34,181 Shares in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Purchased by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BC. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth $368,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 240,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,128,000 after buying an additional 77,340 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,487,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,705,000 after buying an additional 102,780 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,907,000 after buying an additional 52,024 shares during the period. Finally, Markel Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $28,426.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,949.65. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Brunswick Price Performance
Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Brunswick had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Brunswick from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Brunswick from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.85.
View Our Latest Analysis on Brunswick
Brunswick Profile
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.
