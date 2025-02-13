Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF) to Issue $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.
Caribbean Utilities Price Performance
CUPUF opened at $13.30 on Thursday. Caribbean Utilities has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $15.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.97.
Caribbean Utilities Company Profile
