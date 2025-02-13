Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF) to Issue $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Caribbean Utilities Price Performance

CUPUF opened at $13.30 on Thursday. Caribbean Utilities has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $15.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.97.

Get Caribbean Utilities alerts:

Caribbean Utilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Grand Cayman. The company generates electricity using diesel with 166 megawatts total installed capacity. It also operates nine transformer substations with approximately 436 miles of land-based high voltage transmission and distribution lines and 15 miles of high-voltage submarine cables.

Receive News & Ratings for Caribbean Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribbean Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.