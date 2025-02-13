3,000 Shares in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Acquired by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALSN. SRH Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,650.0% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALSN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In related news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 1,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $207,207.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,833 shares in the company, valued at $20,303,856.58. This represents a 1.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total transaction of $216,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,928. This trade represents a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,683,537 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $100.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.66. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $122.53.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 51.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

