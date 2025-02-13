Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Releases Earnings Results

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.11, Zacks reports.
Rezolute Trading Up 1.7 %
NASDAQ:RZLT opened at $4.86 on Thursday. Rezolute has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $6.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average of $4.90.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO Daron Evans purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $42,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 150,900 shares in the company, valued at $647,361. This represents a 7.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Analysis on RZLT
Rezolute Company Profile
Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rezolute
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Will Falling Bond Yields Send These 2 Small Caps Soaring?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- These 2 Tech Stocks Are Surging Back After a Q4 2024 Plunge
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Digital Turbine Roars Back—What’s Driving the Ad Tech Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Rezolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.