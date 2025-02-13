Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Releases Earnings Results

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.11, Zacks reports.

Rezolute Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:RZLT opened at $4.86 on Thursday. Rezolute has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $6.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average of $4.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Daron Evans purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $42,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 150,900 shares in the company, valued at $647,361. This represents a 7.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RZLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Craig Hallum upgraded Rezolute to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rezolute in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

Rezolute Company Profile

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

