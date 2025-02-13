Values First Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,939 Shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) by 89.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 204.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter.
Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF stock opened at $44.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.70. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF has a 12-month low of $38.45 and a 12-month high of $46.48. The company has a market cap of $247.18 million, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.87.
Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Profile
The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.
