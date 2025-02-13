Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) Announces $0.11 Final Dividend

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, February 11th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th.

Dicker Data Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.11, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Insider Activity at Dicker Data

In other news, insider Ian Welch bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$8.35 ($5.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$83,500.00 ($52,515.72). 54.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dicker Data

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, cloud, access control, surveillance, and technologies in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to resellers partners. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.

