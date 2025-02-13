Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Stephens

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stephens from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FIS. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.95.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

FIS stock opened at $72.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.94. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $60.39 and a 52-week high of $91.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 15.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.97 per share, with a total value of $56,058.97. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,507.06. This trade represents a 6.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $994,500.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,546.03. This trade represents a 25.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Groupama Asset Managment raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 42,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

