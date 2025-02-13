Values First Advisors Inc. Acquires 283 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 2,466.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,536,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398,423 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Copart by 462.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,668,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,240,000 after buying an additional 3,016,795 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart by 335.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,705,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,471,000 after buying an additional 2,084,626 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in shares of Copart by 706.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,586,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,153,000 after buying an additional 1,390,146 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Copart by 1,103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,062,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,698,000 after acquiring an additional 974,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 251,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $16,038,273.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,436,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,907,971.03. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Diane M. Morefield sold 30,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,200. This trade represents a 60.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 650,213 shares of company stock valued at $39,199,813 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Copart Trading Down 0.4 %

CPRT stock opened at $59.02 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.05 and a 1-year high of $64.38. The firm has a market cap of $56.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.32.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Copart had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 31.92%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.