Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.99 and last traded at $19.81, with a volume of 40418 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.19.

Fairfax India Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average of $15.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

About Fairfax India

(Get Free Report)

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation operates as an investment holding company in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted and dependent in India. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.