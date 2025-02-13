British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,399 ($42.31) and last traded at GBX 3,390 ($42.20), with a volume of 3588352 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,348 ($41.67).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($34.85) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,011.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,860.41. The stock has a market cap of £68.33 billion, a PE ratio of -497.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.27.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a GBX 58.88 ($0.73) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $57.72. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is presently -3,794.21%.

BAT was founded in 1902 and was first listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1912. A constituent of the FTSE 100 since its creation in 1984, we have evolved, becoming the only truly global company in our sector.

BAT is transforming and is well positioned with a global footprint and multi-category portfolio.

