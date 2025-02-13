NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02, Zacks reports.

NioCorp Developments Price Performance

Shares of NB opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.73. NioCorp Developments has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $4.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NB shares. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of NioCorp Developments in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on NioCorp Developments from $8.50 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

About NioCorp Developments

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.

