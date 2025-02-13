FY2024 EPS Estimates for Franco-Nevada Boosted by Analyst

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 10th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.56 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.55. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s FY2025 earnings at $6.54 EPS.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

FNV has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$235.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$198.00 to C$190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$190.80.

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSE FNV opened at C$203.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$181.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$174.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a current ratio of 29.11. The firm has a market cap of C$39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of C$140.67 and a 1 year high of C$206.32.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.