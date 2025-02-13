Pershing Square (LON:PSH) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Pershing Square Holdings (LON:PSH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,372 ($54.42) and last traded at GBX 4,362 ($54.29), with a volume of 44733 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,366 ($54.34).

Pershing Square Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a current ratio of 22.15 and a quick ratio of 8.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,047.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,766.94. The firm has a market cap of £8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 429.60 and a beta of 0.97.

Pershing Square Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Pershing Square’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a yield of 0.32%. Pershing Square’s dividend payout ratio is presently 436.43%.

About Pershing Square

Pershing Square Holdings (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund that makes concentrated investments in publicly traded, principally North American-domiciled, companies. The investment objective is to maximize long-term compound annual rate of growth in intrinsic value per share.

