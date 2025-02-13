2,298 Shares in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Acquired by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLNT. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 162,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently commented on PLNT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.69.
Planet Fitness Stock Down 1.6 %
NYSE:PLNT opened at $101.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.79 and its 200-day moving average is $90.60. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.35 and a 12 month high of $110.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.53.
About Planet Fitness
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
