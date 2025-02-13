2,298 Shares in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Acquired by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLNT. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 162,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PLNT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.69.

Planet Fitness Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:PLNT opened at $101.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.79 and its 200-day moving average is $90.60. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.35 and a 12 month high of $110.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.53.

About Planet Fitness

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.