Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 5.9% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $115.60 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $83.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

