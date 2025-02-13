T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) Short Interest Update

T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the January 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

T&D Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of TDHOY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.00. 1,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,688. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average of $8.61. T&D has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $10.08.

T&D Company Profile

T&D Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services primarily in Japan. The company offers comprehensive coverage, including death benefit and medical/nursing care products through in-house sales representatives for household customers; term life insurance, disability benefit, etc.

