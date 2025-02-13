Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $13.29, but opened at $15.02. Kelly Services shares last traded at $14.13, with a volume of 299,889 shares trading hands.

The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.38. Kelly Services had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 6.93%.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity

In other Kelly Services news, SVP Daniel H. Malan acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $48,580.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,175.28. The trade was a 3.79 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 238.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 44,811 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,739,000 after acquiring an additional 9,635 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 1,730.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 234,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 221,271 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,122,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Kelly Services by 9.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kelly Services Stock Up 7.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $506.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.50.

About Kelly Services

(Get Free Report)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.